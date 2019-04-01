Nexus buys Credit & Business Finance

The MGA has also created a broking arm, Xenia Broking Group.

Nexus Group has merged its broking activities into one business, Xenia Broking Group, and bought specialist trade credit broker Credit & Business Finance (CBF).

According to the business, CBF employs 21 staff, is headquartered in Hertfordshire and has three regional satellite offices.

It further explained that the CBF management team of Trevor Price, Matthew Green and Mark Kennedy will continue to run the business from its current offices.

According to Nexus, the plan is to merge the two businesses in due course, with the process being driven by the directors of Xenia.

Innovation

Xenia chief executive Tim Coles, said: “We believe that Xenia provides the right environment for those organisations who share our core values of client focus, innovation and entrepreneurialism, to work together as we develop this leading independent broking capability for the benefit of our clients.”

Price added: “We see many opportunities ahead of us with the strength and reach of our combined businesses, and look forward to meeting growing demand for expert, independent advice and insight into financial risks in a rapidly changing environment.”

The deal follows on from Nexus’ purchase of Credit Risk Solutions (CRS) in October 2017.

It is the first acquisition for Nexus’ new broking arm Xenia Broking Group, which it launched last week.

Team

Xenia’s management team includes Tim Coles who has taken on the position of CEO, alongside his role as Nexus chief operating officer.

In addition, Nexus non-executive director Jeremy Adams, has been appointed as chairman of the board of directors, the board also includes Nexus CEO Colin Thompson and CFO Stuart Rouse.

CRS directors Mike Clark, Hayden Tennant and Lisa Humphries, are on the board too and will be joined by Price, Green and Kennedy.

Coles commented: “Xenia was formed in order for us initially to continue building our trade credit broking capability and to do so independently of Nexus’ underwriting divisions.

“We are very excited for Xenia’s future as we have a rich pipeline of new opportunities to explore and believe we are offering an ideal platform for those specialists that want to retain independence whilst unifying with similarly ambitious teams and benefiting from expert insight and invaluable industry experience.”

