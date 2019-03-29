Phil Barton exits Jelf

Barton leaves with immediate effect and will be replaced by Anthony Gruppo.

Marsh has announced that Jelf chief executive officer Phil Barton is leaving the business with immediate effect to pursue other opportunities.

Barton was CEO of Jelf’s Insurance business between 2010 and 2015 and took over the CEO position from Alex Alway after Marsh bought Jelf in 2015.

He had previously been the group’s head of compliance, group commercial director and group marketing director.

Prior to joining Jelf in 2003, he worked for Axa, where he was the managing director (IFA sales) and Prudential, where he was sales director (national accounts).

Leader

Barton will be replaced by Anthony Gruppo, who is taking up the position of Jelf CEO and leader of Marsh’s wider UK & Ireland commercial and consumer client segment in May.

According to Marsh, Gruppo has over 30 years’ experience in the insurance industry and has served in a number of senior roles, most recently as Northeast regional CEO of Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) in the United States.

Gruppo, who first joined MMA in 2013 as CEO of its Southwest region, has also worked as president of broker USI’s Fort Lauderdale division and leader of its Southeast regional US employee benefits business.

In his new role, Gruppo will oversee Jelf’s 68 offices in the UK, reporting to Chris Lay, CEO of Marsh UK & Ireland.

In 2016, Marsh stated it would combine Jelf and Bluefin, which it bought in 2016, to create a single business unit led by Barton. It later rebranded Bluefin as Jelf.

In January this year Jelf and personal lines specialist A-Plan entered a strategic relationship which saw the majority of Jelf’s personal lines business move to A-Plan.

Network

Lay commented: “With his strong track record of delivering value to clients in our fast-growing US-based MMA business, I am excited to welcome Anthony to lead our UK commercial and consumer team.

“His experience and dynamism will help us strengthen and enhance our offering throughout the Jelf network.”

Gruppo added: “Across the UK, individuals and companies of all sizes are grappling with unprecedented challenges as they seek to strengthen their risk resilience in uncertain times.

“With its strong commitment to being the UK’s leading community-based advisory business, I am excited to lead the Jelf team as it delivers the innovative and practical solutions that will enable our clients to manage these risks effectively and thrive.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.