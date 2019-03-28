Vince Cable urges Premiership Rugby to "review its relationship" with Gallagher

The Liberal Democrat leader has written to Premiership Rugby to draw attention the Gallagher v Ardonagh trial, after Simon Matson's "complicated fat Arab" comments were brought up in court as Gallagher argues they were "taken out of context".

Vince Cable MP has written to Premiership Rugby to urge the organisation to review its relationship with Gallagher immediately, as reported by The Guardian.

This follows the ongoing court case where Gallagher is accusing Ardonagh of poaching staff and business.

In a letter to the Premiership Rugby chief executive, Mark McCafferty, seen by Insurance Age, the leader of the Lib Dems, who is also the MP for Twickenham, referred to racist comments made by Gallagher’s UK chief executive officer Simon Matson.

Matson has admitted in court that he referred to one of the defendants, Nawaf Hasan, as a “complicated fat Arab” during a Whatsapp exchange in 2017.

During the trial, he accepted that the message was “derogatory”, “deeply offensive” and “dismissive”, but stated that it was not meant in a discriminatory way.

Cable also referred to allegations that Matson had told an underwriter he would never allow an Arab to run one of his businesses. Matson denied these allegations in court.

In addition, the letter mentions an email exchange between Matson and Gallagher international commercial director Vyvienne Wade. Matson has denied understanding a reference to “awaiting 72 virgins” made by Wade.

Cable wrote: “There are allegations of racism from other senior quarters of the company, such as verses from the Koran being used to mock Mr Hasan.”

Damage

Cable said in the letter: “Whatever the rights and wrongs of the case, such awful words from the chief executive of Rugby Premiership’s biggest and most prominent sponsor can only inflict damage on the sport.

“Campaigns such as the ‘Kick racism out of rugby’ group can only be severely undermined by such associations.”

The letter continued: “This disgraceful culture should have been kicked out of Britain’s boardrooms decades ago and it is not Premiership Rugby’s fault that it has found itself in this situation.

“However, for the good of the sport, I urge you to review Premiership Rugby’s relationship with Gallagher immediately.”

Gallagher confirmed its sponsorship of Premiership Rugby in April last year.

Response

A Gallagher spokesperson stated in response to the letter: “This issue continues to distract from the actual legal matters at hand in this case - namely that Ardonagh Group solicited and enticed away a group of our employees unlawfully, and by unethical means.

“This included the theft of confidential company and client data and the payment of £625,000 to one of our employees, who continued to work in our business handling sensitive and confidential information for a further four months.”

The Ardonagh Group has denied the allegations.

The Gallagher spokesperson continued: “Simon Matson takes his commitment to inclusion and diversity seriously, as does everyone in the leadership team at Gallagher.

“The private messages that have been made public through this trial are more than two-years old and have been taken out of context. The individuals involved have expressed their deep regret, and apologised to colleagues for both the poor choice of language and the unintended offence this has caused.

“This is not a fair or true reflection of these individuals, nor of Gallagher’s values as a business. We have a long standing commitment to inclusion and diversity and over the past 18 months have also refreshed our internal training programme to include sensitivity and unconscious bias training for all employees – top down and bottom up.”

Premiership Rugby has declined to comment.

The case is ongoing.

