Aston Lark buys Highworth Insurance

Deal is the consolidator's second in 2019.

Aston Lark has bought specialist household broker Highworth Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

Poole-based Highworth was established in 2012 and places over £10m of gross premium annually.

The company has 40 staff and is led by Peter Leppington and Toby Green. According to Aston Lark, the business is built around providing advice to clients who have specialist home insurance requirements.

Deals

Aston Lark most recently bought Dublin-based broker Robertson Low in January and revealed plans to further expand in Ireland.

Last year the firm made three deals in the UK: Dover-based Pharos Insurance Brokers, Maidstone-based Michael James Insurance & Property Services and Ingram Hawkins and Nock in Stourbridge.

At the start of the year Aston Lark confirmed it had employed Macquarie and Livingstone to help generate more private equity investment in the business.

The firm has been backed by Bowmark Capital since group CEO Peter Blanc’s management buyout of Aston Scott in 2015 and the PE house became the largest shareholder when the Aston Scott and Lark merger began in June 2017.

Opportunity

Commenting on the latest deal, Blanc, said: “We are excited by our acquisition of Highworth and the opportunity to work closely with Peter, Toby and all of their team going forward.

“As a specialist provider of large volumes of non-standard and mid-high value household policies, Highworth will complement the existing private client division within the Aston Lark group.”

Blanc added that Aston Lark was also looking to learn from the digital experience of the Highworth team.

Growth

Toby Green and Peter Leppington, directors of Highworth Insurance, said: “Completing the deal with Aston Lark is great news for the company and for our employees.

“It was a privilege to work with the late Andrew and Jo Marchington and then their daughters to help grow the business and continue their legacy.”

They continued: “Joining the Aston Lark group will provide us with an opportunity to build even further on the achievements of recent years.

“Our staff have been critical to the success of Highworth and we are pleased that Aston Lark will support us on this next stage of our business growth.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.