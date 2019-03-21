Industry responds to reports of sexual harassment in Lloyd's

LMA CEO Sheila Cameron says both victims and witnesses must be encouraged to come forward, after Lloyd's is slammed for having a "culture of sexual harassment".

Lloyd’s of London has been accused of having a “deep-seated culture of sexual harassment” in a report by Bloomberg Businessweek.

The publication has spoken to 18 women working in the insurance market, who have described an atmosphere of “near-persistent harassment”, both verbal and physical.

Responding to the report, Sheila Cameron, chief executive officer of the Lloyd’s Market Association stated: “Sexual harassment is simply indefensible in any workplace and all instances should be dealt with swiftly and appropriately.

“We, like all other industries facing this issue, must continue to deal with any reports of harassment, head on.”

It is not the first time the insurance market has found itself under fire for sexism and sexual harassment. Last year reporter on sister title Post Jen Frost outlined her experiences at an insurance conference in a powerful blog. And Insurance Age editor Siân Barton also called out sexism in 2017.

Procedures

She continued: “Both victims and witnesses of any form of workplace harassment must be encouraged to come forward.

“Victims and witnesses must have confidence in the robust and fair processes and procedures put in place by the leaders of their companies, and those leaders have a responsibility to ensure their workplaces are safe from any form of harassment”.

According to Cameron, Lloyd’s and the London insurance market has “taken enormous strides to advance the diversity and inclusion agenda” in recent years.

She further referenced the annual Dive In festival, as well as the Inclusive Behaviours Pledge, which was signed by insurers, brokers and market associations.

Action

Meanwhile Zurich UK chief executive officer Tulsi Naidu, added: “I firmly believe the insurance industry is a place where people from a diverse range of backgrounds can build successful and rewarding careers but, sadly, we do still see instances of poor behaviour.

“This is why I took action last year to spearhead the pan-industry Inclusive Behaviours Pledge alongside Inga Beale.”

Naidu noted that as signatories of the pledge business leaders committed to ensuring their organisations have clear procedures for reporting any inappropriate or discriminatory behaviour and not be bystanders.

She concluded: “To support this, at Zurich we refreshed our [email protected] policy and training which is encouraging a much more open dialogue with our employees.

“It also sends a clear message that we will take firm action and ensure there are significant repercussions for anyone demonstrating inappropriate or discriminatory behaviour.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.