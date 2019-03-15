Quizzical questions: 15 March 2019
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
The long-rumoured deal was finally announced in January this year.
A report has exposed the UK insurance sector for failings.
A huge penalty was levied by the watchdog after a whistleblower sounded the alarm.
The deal is described as a “merger of equals”.
The feature is available to brokers.
