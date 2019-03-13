Government to launch operational review of IPT

Insurance industry welcomes call for evidence on how to ensure the IPT operates fairly and efficiently, but the ABI pledges to continue its campaign to keep the rate from increasing further.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond has announced an operational review looking into the Insurance premium Tax (IPT) in the Spring Statement today (13 March).

According to the Spring Statement the government is set to publish a call for evidence on where improvements can be made to ensure that the IPT operates fairly and efficiently.

The IPT, which was kept at 12% for the second year in a row in the 2018 Autumn Budget, had previously doubled in just two years after it rose in several consecutive budgets.

But it is understood that the review will look at IPT from an operational point-of-view and that the government will not be consulting on the rate.

Level playing field

Steve White, chief executive of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), commented: “IPT is an issue which most, if not all, Biba members feel strongly about.

“While we understand the review won’t be about the rate of taxation, we support this review in the both the efficiency and fairness of how the tax is applied and look forward to HM Treasury publishing its call for evidence to which we will respond incorporating our members views.”

In addition, a spokesperson from the Association of British Insurers (ABI), said: “Our understanding from Treasury is that their interest is in ensuring there is a level playing field for all firms expected to collect Insurance Premium Tax, whether insurers or brokers, and that a call for evidence will be made in the summer.

“This review has been announced under a section of the Spring Statement focused on tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance.”

The spokesperson explained that separate to the review, the ABI will continue to “make the case that IPT is a regressive tax that unfairly penalises responsible behaviour by consumers and businesses and it should not be increased any further”.

The insurer trade body has previously described IPT as the “mother of all stealth taxes” and flagged that it brought in more than any of the sin taxes on beer, wine or gambling.

Fairness

Meanwhile, Claudio Gienal, CEO of Axa UK & Ireland, added: “I’m pleased that a consultation on IPT has been announced.

“It’s a transparent way for the insurance industry to present the negative impact recent rises in IPT have had on individuals, families and businesses across the country.

“Fairness should be the government’s objective and we look forward to submitting to the consultation in due course.”

Biba has previously committed to making sure that the additional money raised from the 2016 IPT hike is used on flood resilience, as promised by the government in the 2016 Spring Budget statement.

In February last year, the trade body confirmed that money from IPT had provided an extra £700m for flood protection measures.

Money

In June, former insurance broker Craig Tracey MP questioned the government on where exactly the money had gone.

David Rutley, interim parliamentary under secretary of state for the environment, then revealed that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) had been allocated £446.6m while the Department for Transport received £150.5m.

There was no clarification of the discrepancy to the £700m figure originally advertised.

In 2017 total tax to the UK government from IPT reached £6bn, up from £4.88bn reported in 2016.

