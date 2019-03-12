Expletive-laden broker spat court documents exposed

Gallagher vs Ardonagh: Skeleton argument alleges Simon Matson called former employee a “complicated fat arab” but Gallagher described the defence claims as a “blatant…attempt to distract”.

Nawaf Hasan, formerly an Alesco team member, was described by former Alesco CEO Simon Matson as a “complicated fat arab” following his resignation from the firm according to a court filing outlining his side of the case.

The explosive comments were detailed in a court filing as part of a staff poaching and conspiracy case between the organisations.

Hasan, a specialist reinsurance broker focusing on energy, left Alesco to join Ardonagh-owned rival Price Forbes.

In addition Matson, now CEO of UK brokerage and underwriting at Arthur J Gallagher, is alleged to have sent messages to Alesco COO Gary Lashmar stating he would “like to lose all of [Mr Hasan] but the money”.

Replying to Matson’s “complicated fat arab” comment Lashmar is said to have stated “And a very greedy one”.

The document also alleged that, after Hasan handed in his notice, senior management referred to him as a “fucker”, a “t**ser” and a “c*nt”.

Hostility

It was also claimed in the filing that, “when discussing Hasan with Matson, Vyvienne Wade (AJG’s International commercial director) referred to an extract of the Qur’an (“heaven – is that the awaiting 72 virgins ?? !!”) associated with Islamic extremist terrorists committing acts of Martyrdom and Hasan.”

The court filing stated: “These are unguarded exchanges which reveal a hostility towards Mr Hasan based on his race/religion – and an environment in which such comments went unchecked.

“Mr Hasan was right to feel that he was tolerated and no more than that, and that Mr Matson and others did not respect him (other, presumably, than for his ability to generate money). They are entirely consistent with Mr Matson having told an underwriter that he would never appoint an Arab to run one of his businesses.”

Conspiracy

The document, which presents the argument of Hasan who is a defendant alongside the Ardonagh Group, Bishopsgate Insurance Brokers, Price Forbes & Partners and Peter Burton, was revealed as the case between the defendants and claimants Arthur J Gallagher (UK), Alesco Insurance Services and Arthur J Gallagher Risk Services (UK) began at the Royal Courts of Justice today (12 March 2019).

The skeleton arguments from Gallagher and defendant Peter Burton were also made available today [12 March].

The claimants have argued that the defendants were all involved in a conspiracy to move a team of six from the Arthur J Gallagher operations to Ardonagh companies.

The defence claimed that that the conspiracy claim is based on inference and speculation by the claimants witnesses.

Comments

A Gallagher spokesperson commented: “This is a blatant attempt by the defendants to distract from the matters in hand, which are the acceptance of a £625k payment from the Ardonagh Group by Peter Burton whilst he was still working for our business and the breach of confidential company and client data by Nawaf Hasan in his attempt to solicit a new role with another broker.

“As such, we will not be commenting further.”

An Ardonagh spokesperson said: “The lawsuit brought by Arthur J Gallagher and Alesco is denied in its entirety. We consider the claims misconceived, and they will be robustly defended at trial. We regret that Gallagher has chosen to comment publicly whilst proceedings are ongoing. We will not be making any further comment.”

