David Ross attends court as Gallagher v Ardonagh trial commences

Court hears lawyers from both sides outline their arguments on first day of the 12-day long trial.

The ongoing legal dispute between Gallagher and the Ardonagh Group continued today (12 March) as the trial started with opening statements for both sides.

Alesco Risk Management Services and Arthur J Gallagher Services (UK) first filed court papers against Ardonagh-owned Bishopsgate Insurance Brokers as well as Price Forbes and Partners, the Ardonagh Group, Nawaf Hasan and Peter Burton in September last year.

Gallagher is accusing the defendants of poaching both staff and business. Ardonagh group chief executive officer David Ross (who is not named as a defendant) was in attendance in court along with the defendants.

The first day of the trial saw Gavin Mansfield QC, lawyer for Alesco, outline the claimant’s case and David Craig QC, lawyer for Bishopsgate, do the same for his client.

Accusations

Mansfield said in his opening statement that Gallagher is accusing the defendants of an unlawful team move.

In addition, he outlined that staff had allegedly brought some of Alesco’s business plans to their new employer Bishopsgate.

Mansfield added that the defendants had allegedly used confidential information to transfer business from Gallagher to Ardonagh.

He further questioned why the team would move from an established firm like Alesco to Bishopsgate, which was launched in 2016.

Mansfield stated: “We don’t seek to stop people from lawfully recruiting, that’s just competition. But we’re concerned about unlawful activity.”

He also detailed that Alesco is making claims for loss of profit as well as losses related to retention of staff and cost of recruitment.

Defence

Meanwhile Craig said in his opening statement that the case “suffers fundamental failings” and that there is not enough evidence to support the claims made by Gallagher.

He outlined the following five key points for the defence:

Companies are entitled to recruit;

Employees are entitled to leave;

The claimants have failed to retain staff;

The claimants have accepted that they operate in a competitive market;

The claims are faulty

Craig said: “There is no limit to how many employees a company can recruit from a competitor.”

He further admitted that Ardonagh had wanted to recruit all of these employees [those named in the case] and that it had wanted them to work together, but noted that it had not told Burton and Hasan to recruit others as well.

“These individuals would have left Alesco anyway,” Craig continued.

Documents outlining skeleton arguments from defendants Nawat Hasan and Peter Burton and Gallagher’s argument were also made public today (12 March).

Trial

The case is heard at the Queen’s Bench Division at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

It will continue tomorrow (13 March) with a continuation of Bishopsgate’s defence along with the opening statements of Hasan’s and Burton’s lawyers.

The trial is expected to run for a total of 12 days, however it could be extended.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.