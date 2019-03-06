Morgan Clark joins Biba

Loss assessor becomes associate member of the broker trade body.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has added loss assessor Morgan Clark as an associate member.

The broker trade body noted that Morgan Clark has a vast experience of commercial and residential claims, offering free help, advice and guidance to those who have suffered a fire, flood, burst pipe or other natural disaster.

It added that the loss assessor will work with its broker members to reach the joint goal of ensuring their client receives the very best settlement under the terms of their insurance policy.

Biba further noted that working with Morgan Clark will allow brokers to offer a 360 degree approach, with both the knowledge to place insurance and a professional to manage and negotiate their client’s claims.

Relationships

Phil Morgan, chair of Morgan Clark, said: “We have strong relationships with a number of brokers, assisting them with their clients’ insurance claims, so this brings a great opportunity to continue to build relationships, support brokers and keep up to date with the industry. We look forward to working with Biba.”

Steve White, Biba CEO said: “We are delighted Morgan Clark have chosen to be associated with us. Working with their team will provide another expert prospective on issues that affect our members.”

