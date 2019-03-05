Insurance Age

Aon considers bid for Willis - report

a-bid-deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Reports suggest the two brokers have held preliminary talks about a potential deal.

Aon is considering to make an offer to buy Willis Towers Watson, as reported by Bloomberg.

According to the article, preliminary talks have been held between the two broking giants and Aon is preparing to submit a bid for Willis in the coming weeks.

Sources further told Bloomberg that no final decision has been made and that Aon could decide not to move forward.

In its most recent set of financial results, Aon reported an 8% fall in profit to $1.13bn (£864m) in 2018, along with an increase in revenue to $10.77bn.

Meanwhile, Willis reported a profit rise to $695m for 2018.

A spokesman for Willis Towers Watson declined to comment. Aon could not be reached for comment.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: FCA VALUE MEASURE

Most read

  1. Gallagher buys JLT’s aerospace operations in £190m deal
  2. Market welcomes Tulloch to Aviva CEO role
  3. Maurice Tulloch wins race to be Aviva CEO
  4. Court sets date for Gallagher vs Ardonagh dispute
  5. Industry urged to tackle dual pricing
  6. Acturis launches broker app
  7. News analysis: Brokers branch out into Europe as Brexit countdown continues

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: