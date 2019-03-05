Aon considers bid for Willis - report
Reports suggest the two brokers have held preliminary talks about a potential deal.
Aon is considering to make an offer to buy Willis Towers Watson, as reported by Bloomberg.
According to the article, preliminary talks have been held between the two broking giants and Aon is preparing to submit a bid for Willis in the coming weeks.
Sources further told Bloomberg that no final decision has been made and that Aon could decide not to move forward.
In its most recent set of financial results, Aon reported an 8% fall in profit to $1.13bn (£864m) in 2018, along with an increase in revenue to $10.77bn.
Meanwhile, Willis reported a profit rise to $695m for 2018.
A spokesman for Willis Towers Watson declined to comment. Aon could not be reached for comment.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
More on Broker
POLL: FCA VALUE MEASURE
Most read
- Gallagher buys JLT’s aerospace operations in £190m deal
- Market welcomes Tulloch to Aviva CEO role
- Maurice Tulloch wins race to be Aviva CEO
- Court sets date for Gallagher vs Ardonagh dispute
- Industry urged to tackle dual pricing
- Acturis launches broker app
- News analysis: Brokers branch out into Europe as Brexit countdown continues