Erskine Murray awarded Chartered status

Broker says it is committed to professionalism after "rigorous" process.

Erskine Murray has been awarded Chartered status by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

The Leicester-based broker said it had been working towards Chartered status for some time, with all directors and members of staff “committed to achieving the rigorous standards required”.

It added that Chartered status is the industry’s gold standard and a benchmark for professional excellence. The broker has now committed to maintaining the highest standards of technical competence, integrity and ethical conduct.

Erskine Murray noted that it is now required to ensure that the advice, service and on-going support it provides is of the highest quality and given by competent staff.

Professional

According to the broker, it has further committed to ensuring the continual technical and professional development of its staff through professional qualifications, and that all directors and at least 90% of its customer-facing staff adhere to the CII’s code of ethics.

Erskine Murray recently announced it is targeting £50m in gross written premium within three years and confirmed it is looking to make acquisitions.

Alan Wheeler, managing director of Erskine Murray, commented: “Receiving this title marks a milestone in the onward development of our business, in line with our vision of continually putting clients first, achieving excellence in all that we do and establishing Erskine Murray as a leading UK independent insurance broker.

“We look forward to meeting the on-going insurance requirements of our clients, and, in line with our Chartered status, exceeding expectations in terms of service, quality and professionalism.”

