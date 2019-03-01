Insurance Age

Erskine Murray awarded Chartered status

trophy
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Broker says it is committed to professionalism after "rigorous" process.

Erskine Murray has been awarded Chartered status by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

The Leicester-based broker said it had been working towards Chartered status for some time, with all directors and members of staff “committed to achieving the rigorous standards required”.

It added that Chartered status is the industry’s gold standard and a benchmark for professional excellence. The broker has now committed to maintaining the highest standards of technical competence, integrity and ethical conduct.

Erskine Murray noted that it is now required to ensure that the advice, service and on-going support it provides is of the highest quality and given by competent staff.

Professional
According to the broker, it has further committed to ensuring the continual technical and professional development of its staff through professional qualifications, and that all directors and at least 90% of its customer-facing staff adhere to the CII’s code of ethics.

Erskine Murray recently announced it is targeting £50m in gross written premium within three years and confirmed it is looking to make acquisitions.

Alan Wheeler, managing director of Erskine Murray, commented: “Receiving this title marks a milestone in the onward development of our business, in line with our vision of continually putting clients first, achieving excellence in all that we do and establishing Erskine Murray as a leading UK independent insurance broker.

“We look forward to meeting the on-going insurance requirements of our clients, and, in line with our Chartered status, exceeding expectations in terms of service, quality and professionalism.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: FCA VALUE MEASURE

Most read

  1. Joe Henderson leaves Aon
  2. Egan not happy with RSA UK results and pledges renewed broker focus
  3. FCA finalises no deal Brexit guidance
  4. FCA publishes Brexit guidance for general insurance firms
  5. Axa staff sentenced for data theft
  6. Acturis reveals new minority shareholder
  7. RSA reports "disappointing" 2018

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: