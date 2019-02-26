Coversure (CISG) rebrands to Jensten Group

CEO Bob Darling says CISG brand was "confusing" and notes the group's different businesses can now build their own identities.

Coversure Insurance Services Group has rebranded to the Jensten Group.

Jensten Group comprises of online wholesaler Policyfast, specialist insurance underwriters City Underwriters and franchise operation Coversure.

It noted that the Jensten Group brand would allow each of the businesses to “further build their own identity”.

The business was bought out in an MBO led by chief executive Bob Darling and the management team and backed by private equity firm Livingbridge in May last year.

Acquisitions

Following the MBO, Darling told Insurance Age that the firm would focus on supporting its franchise holders in making acquisitions.

Its latest financial results showed 11% growth in both turnover and post-tax profit for 2018 to £6.04m and £1.17m respectively.

Commenting on the rebrand, Darling said: “For so long we have referred to CISG as ‘Coversure’ which can be confusing for brokers and insurers alike.

“By rebranding to Jensten we can ensure the individual component parts build and further establish their own identities, as we are a force to be reckoned with in the insurance industry.”

