Call Connection’s winding-up process to be extended another year

Debts revealed as administrators set to apply for second extension as investigations into the collapsed firm continue.

Ipswich-based Call Connection’s joint administrators have stated that they intend to apply to court to extend the firm’s administration period for another year.

The broker lead generator went into liquidation in July 2017 and the administration period had previously been extended to 13 July 2019.

Joint administrators Martha Thompson and Colin Haig of accountancy firm BDO said in a document filed on Companies House that they intend to apply for another extension, likely of one year, before the current period expires.

Investigation

According to the document FRP Advisory is currently conducting an investigation into Call Connection director Graeme Kalbraier and a company controlled by him, Anglia Countrywide Management.

FRP is a business advisory firm providing restructuring, corporate finance, debt advisory, forensic accounting and pensions services.

As previously reported Kalbraier owes the company £1.05m, while Anglia owes an additional £2m, the document showed.

Subsequently FRP Advisory was appointed trustees in bankruptcy for Kalbraier and liquidators for Anglia, which has been placed in voluntary liquidation.

Its investigation is looking into the likelihood of any return to creditors and BDO stated that the extension of the administration period would be in order to allow the distributors to be paid and the investigations to be concluded.

Collapse

Call Connection went into liquidation shortly before the collapse of broker Ignition Select, which has its registered office in the same building as Call Connection.

The businesses are legally separate but both are majority owned by Kalbraier.

The report further detailed that secured creditors Lloyd’s Bank is still owed £1.8m and the administrators anticipated that while a distribution will be paid to the bank it will “suffer a significant shortfall”.

In addition, administrators noted they had received preferential claims, primarily Redundancy Payments’ Services claims, against the company totalling £164,502, which they are in the process of agreeing.

Claims from unsecured creditors totalling £1.7m have also been received.

