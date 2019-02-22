Insurance Age

Video: Cardiff regional review part two

Insurance Age chats to brokers about the future for Cardiff.

In the second instalment of our Cardiff review, brokers discuss recruitment and the strengths and weaknesses of the local insurance market. 

They also share their thoughts on the future for the Welsh capital.

Don’t forget to watch the first episode where interviewees gave their views on Biba support and access to insurers.

And catch up with the full regional review from the February edition of Insurance Age.

Regional reviews

