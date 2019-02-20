Momentum partners with FMG on motor claims

Service is aimed at clients with a private or commercial motor or motor fleet policy.

Momentum Broker Solutions has teamed up with claims management specialist FMG to launch a new claims proposition to its appointed representative (AR) network.

The business noted that Momentum Motor Claims is aimed at clients with a private or commercial motor or motor fleet policy and will be available to all of Momentum’s broker partners.

It added that the new service will deal with all aspects of claims management, from claims notification to repair management, with a team of claims handlers available 24/7, 365 days a year.

According to Momentum, brokers and clients will are also able to track the progress of claims via the Momentum Motor Claims portal.

Support

Alistair Body, business development director at Momentum, commented: “Momentum broker partners pride themselves on providing a consistently high level of support to their customers.

“Through Momentum Motor Claims, they will ensure that this continues in the event of having to make a claim.”

He continued: “At Momentum, we are constantly striving to reduce administrative burden so that our broker partners can focus on looking after their clients and growing their brokerages.”

Andrew Chandler, sales director at FMG, concluded: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity to support Momentum’s customers with our core specialism; delivering an exceptional claims service while mitigating claim costs through the intelligent use of innovative technology.”

