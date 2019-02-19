PIB sets sights on Europe

Business to expand into more countries in Europe after buying Optis Insurance in Ireland.

PIB is planning to expand into more European countries, according to chief executive Brendan McManus.

Yesterday the broker confirmed its first deal outside of the UK when it bought managing general agent Optis Insurance in Ireland.

“It won’t be the last acquisition we make in Europe, but it suited us to be in Ireland first,” McManus told Insurance Age.

“I know the Irish insurance market quite well and obviously with a name like Brendan McManus you can imagine I’ve got a fair bit of Irish heritage,” he continued.

Ireland

McManus first worked in Dublin in 1980 and was also Willis CEO when the broking giant bought Irish firm Coyle Hamilton, which became Willis Ireland.

He explained that PIB had been looking to make an acquisition in the Irish market since the business was founded three years ago.

“Three years ago I didn’t realise we might need an entity that maybe was a Brexit backstop, but I’ve always liked the Irish market,” the CEO added.

And while Brexit played a part, McManus maintained that the main reason behind the deal was that Optis is a “good business with good people”.

In addition, the MGA is a client of Citynet Insurance Brokers, which was bought by PIB in December 2017.

McManus confirmed that the business would continue to operate under the Optis brand and noted that all staff would remain.

“We’re hoping that we can invest in the business so there might be more people but there’ll be no change for anybody in the immediate future,” he commented.

Brexit

The CEO did admit that he believed it would be helpful to PIB to have an EU regulated entity as part of the group ahead of Brexit.

Adding: “We had a fair amount of our income in Euros coming from Ireland and therefore we thought it was a good idea to have a plan around protecting that.”

He argued that while Brexit might “provide some inconveniences” for PIB, he was not concerned about it having a big impact on the business.

“We’ve got a really good proposition for Irish companies through Irish brokers and that will persist through Brexit,” McManus concluded.

PIB is not the first UK broker to move into the Irish market this year. Aston Scott also acquired in the region with its buy of Robertson Low last month.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.