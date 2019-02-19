Ex Lloyd's chairman Sir David Rowland passes away

Rowland was chairman of Lloyd’s between 1993 and 1997.

Lloyd’s has confirmed that its former chairman, Sir David Rowland, has passed away.

Rowland, who was chairman of Lloyd’s between 1993 and 1997, took on the position after the corporation had suffered losses for several years.

He has been credited with guiding Lloyd’s through a difficult period and was awarded a Gold Medal for services to Lloyd’s in 1996.

The medal was first introduced in 1919 and has only been awarded 17 times.

Safeguarding

Lloyd’s said in a statement: “Sir David was chairman of Lloyd’s between 1993 and 1997 and, as many of you will remember, he played a critical role in safeguarding the future of the Lloyd’s market through perhaps its most difficult period.

“Under his stewardship, Lloyd’s was able to confront and address the losses it was facing and put in place many of the necessary structural changes that still underpin the market, ensuring it remained on a firm footing.”

Bruce Carnegie-Brown, chairman of Lloyd’s, said: “We would like to express our deep sympathy and send our condolences to Sir David’s family for the debt of gratitude that we as a Corporation and a Market have to him.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.