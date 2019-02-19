GRP buys Shearwater Insurance Services

Hertfordshire-based broker specialises in equine insurance and is GRP's second deal in 2019.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought equine specialist broker Shearwater Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.

Shearwater is based in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, and was founded in 1992 by managing director Jeremy Lawton.

GRP stated that Lawton will continue to run the business once the deal has been completed, and all 36 staff will stay with Shearwater as it moves across to new ownership.

Hubs

This is GRP’s second deal of 2019 and follows its purchase of Peter Cullum-owned Trimulgherry Investments.

In December last year GRP’s group chief executive officer David Margrett told Insurance Age that the business is considering regional hubs in the North East and Midlands as it continues its buy and build strategy.

In its latest set of financial results it was revealed that GRP spent over £64m in cash across 15 acquisitions in the year ended 31 March 2018.

Growth

Mike Bruce, GRP’s group managing director, commented: “Shearwater is a strong growth prospect with a quality proposition in both equine insurance and other commercial and personal lines.

“We warmly welcome Jeremy and his 36 employees to GRP, and look forward to supporting them as they accelerate their growth with us.”

Lawton added: “GRP already has an excellent track record in our sector, via Lonmar, one of the most famous names in bloodstock insurance.

“Our discussions with Mike Bruce and his team have been hugely productive and we are delighted to become a part of one of the most dynamic and exciting insurance businesses in the UK.”

