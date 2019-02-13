Consolidation opens up opportunities, says Romero boss

Simon Mabb positive about broker's second attempt at opening an office in Nottingham.

Romero Insurance Brokers group managing director Simon Mabb has stated that recent consolidation activity in Nottingham has opened up opportunities for the broker’s new office.

When the business reported its results for the year ended 30 April 2018, it also highlighted the appointment of Nottingham branch director David Wagstaff.

Romero first attempted to open an office in 2016 but it closed after around six months.

This time around Wagstaff has joined Romero from Cooke & Mason, which was bought by PIB in 2016, to lead the opening of the new office.

“We’re going to use him as the springboard to develop that area,” Mabb told Insurance Age.

“It’s the right time, because there’s been a lot of consolidation in that area generally which gives us some opportunities.”

Nottingham

When Romero first opened the office in 2016 it was led by Stuart Williams.

Williams had previously been a director of Cowens Survival Capability and worked at Circle Insurance Services.

But Williams left Romero after around six months and the Nottingham office was closed. He now works with Konsileo.

“Stuart is a good guy and we parted on good terms, but it just didn’t work out for various reasons,” Mabb commented.

According to Mabb the business does not currently have any plans to open more offices elsewhere, however he did not rule it out completely.

“If there are good people in locations where we currently don’t operate and where we think it’s viable to open an office to support them growing a location then we’ll do that,” he concluded.

