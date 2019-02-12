Aston Lark reveals plans to expand in Ireland

More deals in the pipeline as Irish regulator approves purchase of Dublin-based Robertson Low.

Aston Lark’s purchase of Irish broker Robertson Low has received approval from the Central Bank of Ireland.

Dublin-based Robertson Low, founded in 1995, is Aston lark’s first international deal.

The licensed Lloyd’s broker employs 40 staff across offices in Dublin, Portlaoise and London.

Aston lark group CEO Peter Blanc confirmed that the broker plans to make more acquisitions in the Irish market.

Ireland

Blanc said: “Receiving this approval so promptly gives us great confidence to pursue our growth ambitions in Ireland.

“We can now get on and complete the purchase of Robertson Low and then work with our Irish management team to pursue other acquisitions that fit our culture.”

Andy Low, Robertson Low managing director, added: “Getting completion out of the way will then enable us to look carefully for other suitable acquisitions in Ireland as we look to grow under our new brand of Aston Lark.”

Deals

Aston Scott made three deals in the UK last year; Dover-based Pharos Insurance Brokers in September, Maidstone-based broker Michael James Insurance & Property Services in July and Ingram Hawkins and Nock in Stourbridge in March.

