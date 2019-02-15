Regional review: Cardiff

Despite most insurers moving their offices from Cardiff and worries over Brexit, brokers in the Welsh capital and wider South Wales area remain upbeat about the future

Cardiff has everything a capital city needs – a bay, a castle and one of the biggest shopping centres in Europe in close proximity to beautiful nature and mountains for hiking. In addition to its range of sports events and cultural offerings, the birthplace of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda author Roald Dahl also has a vibrant insurance broking sector.

One independent broker with its roots in Cardiff is Thomas Carroll Insurance Brokers, which was established in 1972 by Evan Thomas and Terry Carroll. It has since grown into a business with five offices – four across Wales and one in London – and 150 staff.

Strong sectors

The head office is based outside of the city in nearby Caerphilly. Chef executive officer Rhys Thomas describes Cardiff as a city that is “quietly on the rise”, adding: “It has grown more than ever in the last decade and probably punches above its weight.

“Tourism and hospitality are strong sectors for the capital and we’ve got mountains and coastline near here as well.”

A newer addition to the Cardiff insurance scene is GRP-owned County Insurance Services which expanded into the city about three years ago. Branch director Ade Offer founded the office after leaving another Cardiff-based broker. He explains that the business, which currently has five staff and specialises in taxi, started from zero and has grown to £3m of gross written premium.

“When we set up the office it was about building a foundation on the back of taxi,” he notes. “Taxi gives us a lot of opportunities for cross-selling, particularly property owners, because a lot of the taxi drivers have a number of portfolios.”

Offer has worked in the Welsh capital for over 35 years and states that he can’t imagine working anywhere else. He further explains that the firm’s niche focus on taxi means it doesn’t have a lot of competition from other local brokers.

“There are a few other players doing taxi, but locally we’re not presented with too many challenges for our area of business,” Offer notes. “It’s more outside of Cardiff that we get competition.”

However, the firm, which also trades under the name InsureTaxi, is planning on expanding its commercial lines book and Offer expects to experience more competition for property owners business.

Another small broker in the area is the Cardiff branch of Coversure. Tudor Davies, who is a joint franchise holder with Charles Ayliffe, says the business has been going for about 15 years.

“Originally we both worked for another company that closed down and decided to take the plunge and start up on our own,” Davies explains. “The franchise was something that was mooted to us, with the compliance backing and the products it was an ideal opportunity.”

Located on the High Street, the Cardiff branch of Coversure does a lot of property owners and personal lines business, but Davies notes that the aim is to be a “one-stop shop” for all customers.

Competition

Experts describe the local insurance market as a competitive place, where everyone knows a little bit about each other. Gary Stevens, area managing director of Wales at Towergate Insurance Brokers, maintains that the city’s insurance sector is dominated by professionalism, local service and face-to-face dealings.

“It’s like a big village,” he continues. “There are a lot of very good brokers – some nationals, but the market here is very much controlled by provincial brokers. And I’m including ourselves as an independent local broker.”

The business has only been part of the Towergate brand since August 2017. There has not been a recent shift in ownership but prior to this the office was trading under the brands CCV Cardiff and Protect Group. Stevens explains that the Cardiff branch is an amalgamation of various different brokers that have been acquired over the years.

“When we went onto the Acturis system we became Towergate,” he adds.

The office specialises in high net worth business, as well as legal indemnity, property owners, charities, care and SME through to large corporate businesses.

Thomas agrees that there is a good mix of brokers in Cardiff, but highlights that there has been a lot of consolidation in the sector and that the number of independent brokers locally has been falling over the last 10 to 15 years.

“This probably makes us even more determined to remain independent,” he says. “We could probably do with a few more independents to balance things out a bit, but the national brokers and the consolidators are good competitors.”

When asked about the advantages of being based in the city, several experts highlight that many Welsh businesses prefer to deal with other Welsh organisations. In addition, the many financial institutions that are based here have helped raise Cardiff’s profile as a centre for business.

“There’s certainly enough business for the broking community,” adds Davies. “But we’re not any different from anywhere else, we’ve got a lot of online competition. The local presence is definitely something people appreciate.”

The insurer view Stuart Young, Cardiff branch manager at Allianz How long has Allianz had an office in Cardiff?

The decision to open a branch in Cardiff was driven by feedback from our broker partners. We quickly recognised that we were missing out on a huge opportunity to be closer to our customers in the South Wales region and opened the branch back in 2005. Fast forward 14 years, and now we are one of the very few insurers to have a branch here. Whilst others have scaled back, we are proud to still have a strong presence and longevity in the area. How would you describe the city?

Vibrant! There’s always so much going on and the city has a lot to offer. Over the last decade Cardiff has undergone huge economic growth and a physical transformation. Facilities like the Principality stadium, and lots of work around the bay area are drawing more and more people in. What are the advantages of being in Cardiff?

One key advantage is that we are much closer to our brokers and they have access to local decision makers who have in-depth knowledge of the region. Being visible and having more face-to-face interactions adds value and strengthens our broker relationships, ensuring that we can bring the right customer outcomes. Cardiff continues to be a key area for growth and has a lot of potential. Now that the Severn Toll has been removed, it is anticipated that there will be even more investment in the city. It is expected to boost employment locally providing more connectivity in south Wales and England, so it could be a benefit to many Cardiff businesses There are a lot of brokers that are based within easy access to the office, so we get people coming in to see us as much as we are getting out and about. What is the local broker market like?

The local broker market is definitely very competitive and the appetite remains strong. In the past few years we haven’t seen a lot of consolidation; it’s been a while since there have been some big acquisitions. Although it has a competitive nature, I would describe it as a friendly market where brokers respect each other. Is there a lot of competition among insurers?

Although there are significantly fewer insurers with offices in Cardiff, the market continues to be competitive. We still have to stand out from the crowd and win business, and we see having a physical presence as a key advantage to ensure we remain front of mind. What do you think about the future for Cardiff?

Cardiff continues to be a key area for growth and has a lot of potential. Now that the Severn Toll has been removed, it is anticipated that there will be even more investment in the city. It is expected to boost employment locally providing more connectivity in south Wales and England, so it could be a benefit to many Cardiff businesses. It is a great market to be a part of and we look forward to continued success working with our broker partners in the area.

Insurers and recruitment

One challenge for the brokers in Cardiff is the rapidly declining number of insurers with a base in the city. According to Stevens, providers that used to have a presence in the capital have left Wales and moved their offices to relatively nearby Bristol or further away.

“The biggest disadvantage we have is that we don’t have local underwriters that we can just walk in to see,” Stevens confirms. “We go out of our way to have very positive relationships with all of the major insurers. It’s just the geography – you’re not necessarily going out for a drink with them or a bite to eat or a social because they are located where they are.”

Coversure Cardiff’s Davies agrees that there is a lack of insurers in the local area but highlights that a benefit of being a part of a larger franchise means his firm does not need to negotiate its own deals with providers.

“We don’t generally deal with insurers locally,” he adds. “We have the occasional representatives that come in, but that’s it.”

And while the brokers do not seem overly worried about there being so few insurers in Cardiff, they do note that it, along with broker consolidation, has made recruiting new talent more difficult.

“We used to appeal to people from competitors and insurers and that still happens but it’s nowhere near as easy now,” Thomas explains.

As a response Thomas Carroll has focused on developing apprenticeships and graduate placements for the last 10 years in order to grow its own talent in addition to bringing on more experienced staff.

Meanwhile Offer is currently looking to recruit, and while he agrees that there are fewer experienced insurance professionals looking for jobs in the Cardiff market than there used to be he is not worried about finding someone for County. He sees opportunities arising from Ardonagh’s recent purchase of Swinton, which he believes will result in the freeing up of a number of high quality staff.

According to experts the local economy in Cardiff and the rest of Wales largely mirrors the UK economy. And much like in the rest of the UK, there is also uncertainty around Brexit and its effect on the local area.

Stevens describes the Welsh economy as resilient. “It’s hard to say how things will impact Wales in the future, for example Brexit,” he notes. “Wales as a whole hasn’t had the huge upturns in the economy as London has had, but it’s a very resilient place. If you have the big highs you have the potential for very big lows as well.”

Despite the challenges all of the brokers Insurance Age met with are convinced that Cardiff has a bright future as a city as well as an insurance hub.

“I’ve always been positive about Cardiff,” Offer concludes. “Everywhere will have challenges, we just have to deal with ours as they come.”