GRP buys Peter Cullum-owned Trimulgherry

Business is made up of nine firms, one of which will be GRP's retail hub for North London and Essex.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) has bought Trimulgherry Investments (TIL), for an undisclosed sum.

TIL is majority owned by Peter Cullum, who also backs GRP, and is made up of six brokers and three managing general agents (MGA).

According to GRP one of the brokers, commercial specialist LDS Associates, will become its retail hub for North London and Essex.

Meanwhile the three MGAs – Lexicon, Oasis Property Insurance Services and Cherish – will become part of GRP’s underwriting division.

GWP

Mike Bruce, GRP’s group managing director, explained that the nine businesses trade independently of each other, but are “highly complementary and will integrate smoothly into our MGA and retail broking divisions”.

He commented: “As a result, we expect to create significant synergies and free up the management teams to focus on what they’re good at, namely looking after their clients and growing their books.”

According to Bruce the TIL portfolio brings around £45m of gross written premium, with GRP’s total GWP now exceeding £700m.

The business includes SME and commercial specialist Allcover Insurance Services; SME and personal lines specialist PremierCare Insurance Brokers; KMGC specialising in property owners; and park homes schemes specialist RK Shipman.

In July last year TIL also bought the commercial business of Hurst Group to create a new healthcare broker, Professional & Medical Insurance Solutions.

Ambition

Bruce added: “These are businesses with a strong track record in specialty niches, including park homes and caravans, property owners, non-standard household and healthcare professionals.

“The deal will deliver enhanced distribution and a wider range of targeted products and services for our clients.”

James McCaffrey, chief executive of TIL, said: “It was always our ambition to bring TIL together with GRP, and we are now at the right stage of our development to do so.

“In our sector, successful businesses tend to be those which build scale and develop niche propositions, supported by technology, and we expect TIL to take full advantage of being part of GRP.”

Pipeline

TIL is GRP’s 47th deal since its formation in 2013.

Bruce concluded: “Our 2019 pipeline for businesses with dynamic management teams and good growth prospects remains very strong.

“We expect to build on this encouraging start to 2019 and make further acquisitions during the coming weeks and months.”

