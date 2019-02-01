ICO fines Arron Banks' Eldon and Leave.EU £120,000

Regulator set to review how Eldon and Leave.EU are complying with data protection laws.

Arron Banks-owned Eldon Insurance and the Leave.EU campaign have been fined a total of £120,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for serious breaches of electronic marketing laws.

The regulator stated it was now set to review how Eldon, trading as Go Skippy Insurance, and Leave.EU are complying with data protection laws.

According to the ICO, its next steps will be to interview key employees across both organisations, including directors, staff and data protection officers.

In November 2018 the regulator announced that it was intending to fine Eldon and Leave.EU a total of £135,000 as part of its investigation into data analytics for political purposes.

According to the watchdog its investigation found that Eldon and Leave.EU were closely linked, and that systems for separating insurance customers’ personal data from that of political subscribers’ were ineffective.

Fines

The ICO said as a result of this Leave.EU had used Eldon customers’ details unlawfully to send almost 300,000 political marketing messages. The campaign was fined £15,000 for this breach.

In addition, the ICO stated that Eldon had carried out two unlawful direct marketing campaigns, involving sending out over one million emails to Leave.EU subscribers without sufficient consent.

Eldon has been fined £60,000 for this breach, while Leave.EU has been fined £45,000 - a figure that has been reduced by £15,000 since the original statement.

In addition, Eldon has also received an enforcement notice from the ICO ordering the company to take steps to ensure it complies with electronic marketing regulations.

The broker has previously said that “no Eldon data was used by Leave.EU campaign”.

Audit

Elizabeth Denham, Information Commissioner, commented: “It is deeply concerning that sensitive personal data gathered for political purposes was later used for insurance purposes; and vice versa. It should never have happened.

“We have been told both organisations have made improvements and learned from these events.

“But the ICO will now audit the organisations to determine how they are using customers’ personal information.”

Court action

Andy Wigmore, spokesperson for Eldon Insurance, told Insurance Age that he was “disappointed but not surprised in the ICO statement this morning which we will be appealing through the courts”.

He continued: “This is a politically motivated attack against our involvement in Brexit, we note the ICO have already been involved in a court action against us, backing ‘the fair vote campaign’, a second referendum group which lost its case.”

