Blog: What stronger food labelling laws would mean for brokers

Brokers with food and drink manufacturing clients need to help them ensure they are product-recall ready if an error in their allergen controls occur, says CFC's Natasha Catchpole.

Following the death of a teenager from an allergic reaction to a baguette bought from an international sandwich shop chain last year, the government is proposing stronger food labelling laws which could see all packaged food such as sandwiches and salads list the full ingredients.

So how serious is this for food and beverage manufacturers and distributors?

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) estimates that around two million people in the UK live with a diagnosed food allergy. This might sound staggering but there are more ‘main’ allergens than you might think – 14 to be exact in the UK, ranging from the obvious such as milk and nuts to the less obvious such as lupin and mustard.

While there are already fairly strict labelling requirements for non-prepacked and prepacked food, about 10 people die every year in the UK from food-induced anaphylaxis.

Requirements

Allergens have accounted for over half of the FSA recalls in the last three years, so it is a major issue for food and drink manufacturers and food preparation companies.

Should the government introduce more stringent labelling requirements, these businesses – which operate on tight profit margins – could face even tougher penalties which could have dire consequences on their ability to survive such an event.

Brokers with food and drink manufacturing clients should be talking to these customers now to help ensure they are product-recall ready should a future error in their allergen controls occur.

Risk transfer in the form of product recall insurance is there to help these companies with the costly implications of an error in their allergen controls. Yet this type of insurance is still not commonplace in this industry.

While they recognise staff, premises and third party exposures, they struggle to understand why it is so important for them to protect their cash flow and insure the products which ultimately drive their business income.

Essential

Brokers have an essential role to play in helping these clients understand that the cost of the recall itself can be but a fraction of the ultimate indemnification under the policy.

Rectification costs, loss of sales, business interruption and the costs of publicity and restoring the brand can all be covered by product recall insurance.

A further benefit – particularly for smaller businesses – is that quality product recall policies should also provide access to a panel of consultants who can help mitigate and prepare for a recall event.

Allergens aren’t going away.

Diagnosis and greater awareness will likely result in more recalls and an increased ability to link those to both manufacturers and food preparation points, while regulatory authorities will further tighten rules regarding allergen labelling and staff education.

The combination of all these factors means the need to have adequate product recall cover has never been more important.

Natasha Catchpole is crisis management and product recall practice lead at CFC Underwriting.