Romero posts income rise in 2018

Broker also reveals 30% increase in adjusted Ebitda.

Romero Group has reported group commission and fee income of £13.67m for the year ended 30 April 2018.

This is a 12.7% rise from the £12.13m posted the previous year.

Breaking down the results, Romero Insurance Brokers delivered income of £8.14m (2017: £7.8m), Club Insure £3.9m (2017: £3.5m), Booking Protect £1.37m and JSV Events £263,000.

The Leeds-based broker said the increase was driven by organic growth and also revealed a 30% rise in adjusted Ebitda to £3.67m (2017: £2.82m).

Group chief executive officer Justin Romero-Trigo commented: “I’ve always believed that by offering the exceptional and individual service we provide, we will continue to grow without outside investment, and with no debt or plans to sell the business, we’re on track for some really exciting achievements in the future.”

People

When publishing the results Romero also highlighted the appointment of branch director David Wagstaff, who was brought in to lead the opening of a new Nottingham office, taking the broker’s total number of offices up to six.

Group managing director Simon Mabb added: “I’m incredibly proud of the entire business for their dedication in helping us reach these impressive figures.

“It’s been hard work, but the results stand testament to the strength and agility of both our client service and new business teams to keep us moving onwards and upwards.”

He concluded: “Our people are at the heart of our business, and I’m pleased to be investing in our new and existing staff to facilitate their development and support us on this exciting journey.”

