Cross-border broker partnership plans escalate ahead of Brexit

Irish broker Arachas boss Conor Brennan says UK brokers are increasingly looking to collaborate with brokers based in Ireland.

The threat of a no deal Brexit and the end of passporting to EU countries has led to UK brokers looking to collaborate with firms based in the European Union, including Ireland.

The rejection of Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal earlier this week was met with warnings of increased uncertainty from several market experts.

But Conor Brennan, chief executive officer of Dublin-based broker Arachas, told Insurance Age that he sees Brexit as an opportunity for his company to work with UK brokers who want to keep doing business in the European Union.

“I’d like to work with the right UK brokers to make the most of those opportunities, for us and for them,” he said.

Activity

Brennan, who used to be head of UK general insurance at Zurich, stated that he had seen much more activity from UK brokers wanting to work with Irish firms in the weeks leading up to Christmas and in early January.

He added that he expected this to accelerate in the coming weeks.

“This week’s events, and Theresa May’s pledge following the defeated no-confidence vote to find a solution acceptable to everyone - whether or not that can be delivered - made it very clear that Brexit isn’t going away any time soon,” Brennan continued.

According to him the foreseeable future would be a “bumpy ride” and he urged brokers to keep a sense of perspective.

“Businesses hate uncertainty but we all have a duty to our customers and to our shareholders to provide certainty whatever happens with Brexit.”

Expertise

In his view collaboration between Irish and UK brokers with different knowledge and expertise would be beneficial to both parties.

“I fully believe that in the modern economy within which we operate partnerships tend to win the day,” Brennan concluded.

Insurance Age has previously reported that the Central Bank of Ireland has asked UK-based brokers placing business in the country to confirm their contingency plans for Brexit.

In November last year the British Insurance Brokers’ Association repeated its call for brokers to prepare for a no deal Brexit and the end of passporting.

