Saffron buys Farmer Insurance Brokers

Deal is Saffron's third since it was bought by Broker Network a year ago.

Broker Network-owned Saffron Insurance has bought independent broker Farmer Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

Romford-based commercial broker Farmer, also a broker Network member, was established in 1999 by Derek Farmer and specialises in fleet, property owners and liability.

The business manages £2m of gross written premium and has ten members of staff.

Deals

According to Saffron, Farmer will retain its current office and all members of staff will stay with the business following the completion of the deal.

Broker Network bought Saffron in January 2018 and since then the broker has purchased Bedfordshire-based Grove Insurance Services and Continuum Insurance Brokers in Hertford.

In an interview with Insurance Age in September 2018, Saffron managing director David Beswick said the business was targeting £60m GWP by 2020.

Knowledge

Commenting on the most recent deal, Beswick said: “I’m thrilled to welcome Derek and his team to Saffron. The team have fantastic broking knowledge and a strong customer base which will enhance our overall offering.

“To have acquired three businesses within a 12 month period is a great achievement for Saffron and I look forward to moving into 2019 with a strong pipeline of further opportunities.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.