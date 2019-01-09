Coversure opens office in Castle Donington

Broker opened three new branches in 2018.

Coversure Insurance Services has opened a new franchised office in Castle Donington.

The new branch started trading at the end of December 2018 and brought the business’ total number of offices to 93.

This followed the openings of new offices in Falkirk in January and Cannock in April 2018.

MBO

In May last year, chief executive Bob Darling and the management team of Coversure completed a management buyout backed by private equity firm Livingbridge.

In an interview with Insurance Age Darling explained that the broker was to support its franchise holders in making acquisitions following the MBO.

Coversure noted it plans to open more high street offices in 2019, with the aim to deliver local services to more communities.

Growth

Sarah Darling, managing director of Coversure, commented: “Offices are at the heart of Coversure, and the fact that we have established three new sustainable businesses this year shows how much customers still value a high street service.

A local independent broker is a genuine asset to the community and we shall be opening more in the coming years as they offer a fantastic route to profitable growth.”

In its latest set of financial results for the year ended 31 March 2018 Coversure reported an 11% growth in turnover and an increase in profit after tax to £1.17m.

