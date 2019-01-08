Stackhouse boss lifts the lid on Gallagher deal

Group CEO Tim Johnson confirms that Stackhouse Poland executive chairman Jeremy Cary will leave the business in the near future.

The cultural fit with Gallagher was one of the most important reasons behind Stackhouse Poland’s decision to sell, according to group chief executive officer Tim Johnson.

Gallagher confirmed the deal yesterday (7 January) and it is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

Johnson told Insurance Age that the broker had “lots of choices” and that he applied the same checklist on the interested parties as he usually does when Stackhouse Poland is looking to buy a business.

“We’ve always tried to buy businesses where we thought the cultural fit was absolutely sound and it’s been interesting for me to be on the selling side for the first time ever,” he continued.

“Anybody can pay you money and there’s plenty of people out there looking to buy decent quality businesses so you can afford to focus on the cultural stuff.”

He would not be drawn on how much Gallagher paid for the business, but noted that he had seen a lot of different guesses – some close and some not quite so close.

The prices being bandied around the market are around £250m to £300m.

According to Johnson Stackhouse Poland currently has a gross written premium (GWP) of around £280m.

Management

He confirmed that he will remain with the business after the sale has gone through, but explained that Stackhouse Poland executive chairman Jeremy Cary will be leaving “at some point” in the near future.

“He’s not rushing out of the door and he’s still got clients, but it was always the plan,” Johnson noted.

Adding: “The time is right and he’s been here for nearly 20 years. He bought this business when it was only twelve people in one office in the middle of nowhere.

“He’s been in insurance for 40 years so it’s fair to say he’s done his bit.”

Integration

The main priority once the deal goes though is integration and making sure that staff and clients are looked after.

“We’ll do that carefully and thoughtfully,” Johnson promised, adding that Gallagher was not in a rush.

He continued: “The businesses we’ve bought where we’ve done really well are the ones where the senior leadership team really embrace and really help that business enter its new home properly.”

Johnson further expected the Stackhouse Poland brand to be retained for the foreseeable future, particularly in markets where it is strong, but accepted that it was unlikely that it would be kept forever.

Overlap

In regards to overlaps between the two businesses the biggest one location wise is in London. Gallagher has around 60 offices across the UK, while Stackhouse Poland has 23.

Johnson highlighted that he did not expect any redundancies as a result of the transaction and added: “One of the reasons we chose Gallagher was that they’re committed to a proper regional branch network strategy.

“The main thing is local office presence in the UK, which was a big attraction for us.”

Looking at specialisms, Stackhouse Poland has a big private client portfolio as well as marine and super yacht business that Gallagher does not have.

“We’re bringing quite a few new bits which was part of the attraction the other way around,” Johnson noted.

Acquisitions

Stackhouse Poland has been on the acquisition trail over the last few years according to the CEO has been in talks with a couple of additional brokers over the last few months.

“If they’re happy to sell into a large group then absolutely we would continue doing that,” he continued.

When asked what his biggest challenge will be, Johnson noted that he didn’t expect there to be any major issues.

He has previously worked with Gallagher UK retail CEO Michael Rea when they were both at Towergate.

Johnson concluded: “I’m not concerned, because we’ve been very careful about who we’ve chosen.

“We know our way around and we’ve had the time and the connectivity to select well.”

