US and UK agree post-Brexit insurance trade deal

But broker warns of the threat of underinsurance if the UK leaves the EU without a withdrawal agreement as businesses stockpile.

The UK and the US have agreed the text of an agreement that will ensure that their insurance and reinsurance sectors can continue to trade freely with one another after Brexit.

The move taken by HM Treasury, US Department of the Treasury and the Office of the UK Trade representative is a step towards preserving the benefits of the existing EU-US trade deal for UK firms.

According to the Treasury the next step is for the two countries to formally sign it.

Continuity

The statement from the Treasury read: “The new agreement will provide continuity of the effects of the existing EU agreement with the US, and is part of the UK’s continued efforts to cement global ties as it prepares for a future outside of the EU.

“It will come into force when the current EU-US Covered Agreement ceases to apply to the UK.”

It continued: “The US is the primary foreign market for London-based insurers and reinsurers, which is why a new agreement is so important.

“For example, 41% of Lloyd’s of London’s global premiums are held by US customers.”

Customs union

The news come after the MP’s vote on the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal was delayed.

The result of the vote will determine whether the UK will be part of the customs union with the EU during a transition period between Brexit and when a future trade deal is made or not.

Richard Willis, managing director at Willis Insurance and Risk Management which is based in Northern Ireland, commented: “Being part of the customs union reduces administrative and financial trade barriers, such as customs checks and charges, and boosts economic co-operation.

“However, if there is a no-deal vote next year, meaning MPs reject the prime minister’s plan, the UK will automatically leave the union.”

Underinsurance

He continued: “Under these circumstances, UK businesses will still have the right to trade with EU countries, however, they will face tariffs and other on-tariff barriers, such as rules of origin checks – which allow governments to determine where goods originate from – and could ultimately drive up the cost of certain commodities.”

Willis explained that the threat of increasing costs of goods had seen many businesses stockpiling extra resources as a contingency plan and warned that this could lead to underinsurance.

He concluded: “If the worst-case scenario occurs in the form of a no-deal Brexit, a business must contact its broker at the earliest convienence - to consider additonal cover or to make adjustments to exisiting policies - so that appropriate protection is in place, and the longetivity of the business ensured.”

