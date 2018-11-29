Ardonagh nearly halves loss in first 9 months of 2018

Business posts loss of £48.9m along with income growth.

The Ardonagh Group has reported a loss of £48.9m for the nine months to 30 September 2018, compared to a loss of £80m in 2017.

According to the company’s investor report, its reported income increased to £403.5m (9M 2017: £290.2m).

Using pro forma figures the business posted an adjusted Ebitda of £90.5m (9M 2017: £89.6m).

Investment

Ardonagh stated that the loss was a result of continued investment in the business and costs associated with acquired companies including increased group amortisation and increased financing costs.

Meanwhile income growth was credited to improved retention and growth in new business in a number of business segments, including Autonet and Carole Nash.

Ardonagh also released a statement of group financial highlights for the time period.

This reported an 11.2% rise in income to £379.8m (9M 2017: £341.4m) and an adjusted Ebitda of £94.2m, compared to £71.7m in the first nine months of 2017.

The broker stated that the results were driven by underlying organic growth and investment in new hires and acquisitions.

Deals

Ardonagh includes Towergate, Autonet, Carole Nash, Chase Templeton, Geo Underwriting, Price Forbes and Direct Group.

In September this year, Ardonagh announced it has agreed to buy Swinton Group for £165m.

The business has also agreed to sell Direct Group’s claims business to Davies Group for up to £36m and its commercial managing general agent businesses to Arch UK Holdings for up to £31m.

In addition, Ardonagh launched a $225m [£175.8m] new debt round in order to pay for buying Swinton and “general corporate purposes including acquisitions” in October.

The company is also set to buy three companies from its owners Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partner - Minton House Group, Health and Protection Solutions and Professional Fee Protection.

Demonstration

Commenting on the figures, Ardonagh chief executive officer David Ross said: “The latest results are another solid demonstration of new business, customer retention and investment continuing to drive profitable growth.

“Following the sale of our commercial MGA and the claims business, and strategic purchases in broking and distribution, we are focused on driving value from our core markets.

“Having spent the last three years talking about investments in people and infrastructure, it’s great to see Ardonagh enjoying the benefits.”

