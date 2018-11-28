FCA cancels broking firm's authorisation

Larksway Investments was stopped from providing insurance broking services in September 2017.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has cancelled Larksway Investments Limited’s FCA authorisation.

This is the latest step in an ongoing saga that has involved repeated and annual interventions by the regulator and the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS). The issue first surfaced in 2014.

In a final notice given to the company on 27 November 2018, the watchdog said Larksway had failed to comply with an award made by the FOS.

The regulator initially stopped Larksway from providing insurance broking services to customers on 27 September 2017, which meant that the business could not arrange insurance for new or existing customers.

The watchdog stated that this action was taken after Larksway “failed to deal with the FCA in an open and cooperative way”.

Concerns

According to the regulator, its concerns about Larksway were:

the way in which Larksway was handling insurance premiums it had received from customers

Larksway’s ability to meet its financial liabilities as they fell due

Larksway’s ability to operate its banking arrangements adequately

The FCA explained that Larksway had been referred to its enforcement and market oversight division on 5 April 2016 because it had failed to comply with a final decision made against it in December 2014.

The final decision was made in favour of a customer and related to the sale of a home insurance policy. The regulator detailed that both the FCA and the FOS had made repeated requests for the firm to comply.

The business was given a first supervisory notice by the FCA on 27 September 2017, which was followed by a winding up order made on 7 December last year.

Liquidation

Larksway is currently in liquidation and Critchleys LLP was appointed as its liquidators on 13 February 2018.

The regulator said in a statement: “Customers of Larksway should check their policy documents and consider contacting the insurance company who they think their insurance policy is held with as soon as possible to find out if the policy is valid.

“If the insurance cover is not valid contact the insurance company to find out what action should be taken in terms of the invalid insurance cover. It might be necessary to consider whether there is need to arrange alternative insurance.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.