Majority of brokers suffer from work-related stress

Research by Ecclesiastical shows younger brokers and those working at larger national firms are most likely to be affected.

One in five brokers has thought about leaving the industry due to stress, according to research by Ecclesiastical.

Insurance Age can reveal that the majority of the 250 brokers taking part in the survey (78%) feel stressed at work, with a third of these experiencing stress at least once a week.

In addition, half of brokers said they feel anxious at work and nearly half admitted to feeling overwhelmed by work pressures.

One in five also stated that they have suffered depression related to work.

According to Ecclesiastical, the figures suggest that brokers are more likely to suffer from stress than the average financial services worker, after research by Business in the Community found that 66% of financial services employees have experienced a mental health condition as a result of work in the past year.

Workloads

The survey revealed that the main causes of stress for brokers include heavy workloads combined with tight deadlines and large volumes of paperwork.

However, a fifth of brokers also mentioned pressure to hit targets, with this figure rising to a third for those employed by larger national brokers.

The insurer noted that the most common effects of stress include problems sleeping and relaxing, followed by problems concentrating.

Brokers also admitted that stress affects their health and lifestyle with less healthy eating, less exercise and increased alcohol intake.

According to the research younger brokers and those employed by national broking firms are more likely to be impacted by stress.

Ecclesiastical also flagged that stressed brokers are most likely to discuss their issues with family and friends, followed by colleagues, before they ask for help from their manager or HR department.

Stigma

A quarter of responding brokers felt the industry needs to do more to reduce the stigma of mental health, and the provider noted that many broking firms are taking action.

The steps taken include enabling flexible working, creating a supportive culture which promotes mental wellbeing, as well as making advice and guidance, employee support or counselling.

Adrian Saunders, commercial director at Ecclesiastical, said: “The stigma of mental health is starting to change as we become more comfortable talking about it as a society and it’s encouraging that the brokers who completed our survey felt able to talk about their issues.

“One in four of us will be affected by mental ill health of some kind so it’s important that businesses create a culture where people are able to talk about it and feel comfortable seeking advice and guidance if they start suffering problems.”

He concluded: “There is some good progress being made but it’s a worrying statistic that one in five brokers has contemplated leaving the industry due to stress, and this figure is even higher for younger brokers, so clearly more has to be done.”

