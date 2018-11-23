Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 23 November 2018

quiz-speech-bubbles
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

Need a hint? Try our clues: 

The deal follows on from the insurer's previous strategic investment in the start-up MGA.

The MGA has recruited four regional business development underwriters from Arista, MS Amlin and Allianz.

The ABI said motor insurance pay-outs have reached record levels this year.

Broker is the first regulatory exit from Worry+Peace's InsurTech incubator.

The insurer has teamed up with MS Amlin to write property, liability, PI and more.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: DIVERSITY & INCLUSION

Most read

  1. InsurTech Futures: Aviva takes majority stake in Neos
  2. Touchstone recruits four business development managers in regional broker drive
  3. Motor insurance pay-outs soar to record levels
  4. InsurTech Futures: Start-up With Jack authorised by the FCA
  5. Industry welcomes passing of Civil Liability Bill ahead of Royal Assent
  6. InsurTech Futures: Azur unveils scheme to protect against water damage
  7. ECIC partners with Cobra Network

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: