Una Conference 2018: Alliance to refresh its model

The Una Alliance has conducted a review of the business with the aim to refresh its model, according to executive chairman Tim Ryan.

Speaking at the Una Conference in Edinburgh on 15 November, Ryan said: “The industry continues to change, but Una strives to look further ahead.”

Outlining what Una had been up to for the past year, he explained that the organisation had taken a “critical view” of the business in order to make sure it is sustainable and fit for the future.

“We want to be running as fast as our fastest runner, not waiting for the slowest runner to catch up,” Ryan continued.

Strategy

He told broker members that the alliance will be “measuring performance and pushing commissions” as a result.

The business has also looked at its placement strategy and relationships with insurer partners.

“I’m excited for the next iteration of the business,” Ryan added.

“We’ve created many schemes over the last four years and our ambition is to work on more joint ventures.”

People

He also urged the organisation’s insurer partners to be demanding, noting: “We can never forget that insurance is a people business.”

According to Ryan the top priority for the business is to invest in its people, because “the best businesses have the best people”.

He also argued that Una set itself apart from the other networks, stating: “We’re an alliance rather than a network and that means we can be both competitors and work together.”

Una was formed in 1997 and represents fourteen of the largest independent regional insurance brokers in the UK, including Ryan’s, Integro and Bruce Stevenson.

Buckinghamshire-based broker MRIB last year became the alliance’s fourteenth member.

