Gallagher closes Feering office

The move affects 20 staff as the broker creates new regional office in Ipswich for its Feering and Ipswich teams.

Gallagher has confirmed it is closing its office in Feering outside of Colchester on 30 November, Insurance Age can reveal.

A spokesperson for the broker told Insurance Age that around 20 people are impacted by the closure and that consultations are now underway.

According to the business the aim is for “as many as possible” of the Feering staff to move across to its office in Ipswich which is 26 miles away.

Gallagher explained that this is the result of its decision to create a new regional office in Ipswich for its commercial and corporate teams that are currently based in Feering and Ipswich.

The new office will open on 3 December and have a total of 80 staff.

Regional

A spokesperson for Gallagher said: “Following a sustained period of growth in the Eastern region of our UK Retail branch network, we are investing in the creation of a new regional office for our Feering and Ipswich (Commercial and Corporate) teams.

“This move is part of our commitment to always look at how best to bring together our team capabilities and breadth of expertise for the benefit of our customers, while ensuring we optimise operational efficiency.

“The teams will be relocating to larger, refurbished premises in Ipswich on Monday 3 December and clients will continue to be looked after by the same team of account executives.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.