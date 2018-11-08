Simply Business CEO slams “poor” cyber products

New UK CEO David Summers on Simply Business’ strategy, being owned by Travelers and why the broker doesn’t sell cyber insurance.

Simply Business does not currently sell cyber insurance, because “offering a product that is low value and doesn’t serve the need is irresponsible”, according to UK chief executive officer David Summers.

He told Insurance Age: “If you look at the match between what consumers think they are asking for and the cyber products being sold today it’s pretty damn poor.”

Summers noted that cyber insurance is a difficult market that Simply Business’ panel of insurers does not see as “an obvious and profitable market to go into yet”.

Demand

However, he added that it was on the broker’s list of products to possibly go into in the future, because it’s an area where consumers need advice.

“We want to make sure that there’s a really strong connection between the demand and the value of the products being sold,” he continued.

“It’s a new market so I can understand you can get a bit of a mismatch but we’re not going to sell something that doesn’t serve our customers’ needs.”

When asked whether he thought the broker’s advertisement campaign slogan “You name it, we insure it” was irresponsible, Summers insisted it was not misleading its customers.

“That marketing is tongue in cheek, respecting the individuality of our customers. Our job is to understand them and their differences and give them what they’re looking for.”

He added: “The worst thing we can do is smash something on in short notice and sell it as an add-on that’s just not valuable for people.”

Travelers

Summers, who has been with Simply Business since 2006, was promoted to UK CEO in November 2017 after Jason Stockwood moved into a group CEO role when the broker started its move into the US. Stockwood has now taken on the role of vice chairman.

“He cares about the business and is highly emotionally connected to our success and what we do, but he wants to take a step back into a non-executive position on the board,” Summers explained.

Noting that the UK and the US businesses have “slightly different missions”, he added that he is currently looking at what the two entities need to share and what needs to be done uniquely within the two markets.

Simply Business was bought by US insurer Travelers for approximately $490m (£400.6m) in March 2017 and Summers explained that the deal was for the long-term.

“Our values are more aligned than I expected and they’re not making short-term decisions on profitability,” he added.

According to Summers, the provider has limited operational control of Simply Business.

“They’re staying in the right distance and not meddling in the areas where we should do our own stuff.”

Strategy

The CEO further noted that the broker’s UK strategy includes looking at new customer segments and products, starting in the end of the second quarter of 2019.

He highlighted that one opportunity for the company would be to target higher premium customers in addition to its current micro SME client base.

“We’ve seen a gradual shift of the digital market to more complex customers and we should be serving them better,” Summers concluded.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.