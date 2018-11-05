Top 100 2018 - £750m +

Towergate Partnership/Ardonagh Group

Towergate Partnership/Ardonagh Group

55 Bishopsgate, London

Website: www.ardonagh.com

Contact name: Kelly-Ann Knight, corporate affairs director.

Ardonagh Group CEO David Ross

MD/chairman: David Ross ,CEO;

John Tiner, chairman.

Tel: 07717 866190

Email: [email protected]

Company Twitter account:

@ardonagh

Percentage amount of commercial business: 74%

Main location: London

Additional branches: 87 locations including 65 advisory broking branches.

Staff numbers (total): 6,000

Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 1,850

Major specialisms: SME, fleet, property owners, care professions.

Major trading subsidiaries: Towergate Insurance Brokers, Direct Group, Autonet, Carole Nash, Bishopsgate, Price Forbes.

Acquisitions in past two years: The Ardonagh Group was created in June 2017, bringing together Autonet, Chase Templeton, Direct Group, Price Forbes and Towergate, with the additional acquisitions of Healthy Pets in August 2017, and Carole Nash and Mastercover announced in December 2017.

What we are: The Ardonagh Group is the UK’s leading diversified intermediary.

Vision/background: Our understanding of the communities we serve, together with our scale and breadth, allows us to work with our insurer partners to deliver solutions that meet our customer needs.

Owner: HPS Investment Partners and MDP (majority shareholders).