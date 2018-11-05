Top 100 2018 - £750m +
Towergate Partnership/Ardonagh Group
Towergate Partnership/Ardonagh Group
55 Bishopsgate, London
Website: www.ardonagh.com
Contact name: Kelly-Ann Knight, corporate affairs director.
MD/chairman: David Ross ,CEO;
John Tiner, chairman.
Tel: 07717 866190
Email: [email protected]
Company Twitter account:
@ardonagh
Percentage amount of commercial business: 74%
Main location: London
Additional branches: 87 locations including 65 advisory broking branches.
Staff numbers (total): 6,000
Staff numbers (commercial lines only): 1,850
Major specialisms: SME, fleet, property owners, care professions.
Major trading subsidiaries: Towergate Insurance Brokers, Direct Group, Autonet, Carole Nash, Bishopsgate, Price Forbes.
Acquisitions in past two years: The Ardonagh Group was created in June 2017, bringing together Autonet, Chase Templeton, Direct Group, Price Forbes and Towergate, with the additional acquisitions of Healthy Pets in August 2017, and Carole Nash and Mastercover announced in December 2017.
What we are: The Ardonagh Group is the UK’s leading diversified intermediary.
Vision/background: Our understanding of the communities we serve, together with our scale and breadth, allows us to work with our insurer partners to deliver solutions that meet our customer needs.
Owner: HPS Investment Partners and MDP (majority shareholders).
More on Broker
POLL: SCAM WARNINGS
Most read
- County Group buys Douglas Insurance Brokers
- CMA accuses Compare the Market of breaking competition law
- Pukka moves into private car
- In Person: Allianz Insurance’s chief information officer, Jacob Abboud
- Erskine Murray targeting £50m of GWP by 2021
- Zurich appoints regional broker heads
- Podcast: The top five stories of the week