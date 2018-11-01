Broker Expo: Insurance should appeal to millennials, says Sian Fisher

The CII CEO urges brokers to focus on professionalism and look for talent in new areas.

The insurance sector needs to focus on professionalism to attract new talent to the industry, according to Sian Fisher, chief executive officer of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

Speaking at the Broker Expo in Coventry, Fisher said: “We all have to recognise that today there is a lack of trust from the public in financial services. It’s up to us to regain it in order to attract talent to us.”

Fisher noted that professionals demonstrate competence, integrity and care for the customer, adding: “If we want to have parity of esteem with the other professions we have to focus on all three.

She highlighted that the UK is the largest insurance market in Europe and that insurance and financial planning professionals make a huge contribution to the economy.

Skills

However, according to a recent CII survey 54% of insurance firms say that they are struggling to fill vacancies.

Fisher encouraged brokers to think about the skills needed in the future, stating that people will need to have a higher understanding of data and technology.

“In order to be able to use AI and automation, we have to place strong emphasis on softer skills and customer needs,” she added.

Millennials

Fisher also encouraged brokers to look for talent in new areas to improve the sector’s skills and attract people to the insurance industry.

“What we have on offer is professionalism and a career for life in a sector that is there for the long term and undeniably is a force for social good,” she stated.

Fisher concluded: “Insurance should appeal to millennials.

“But the biggest challenge for us is that we need make sure the environment is seen as welcoming, dynamic and exciting.”

