Ardonagh sells its commercial MGA businesses for £31m

The businesses, bought by Arch UK, employ 250 staff across nine offices.

The Ardonagh Group has agreed to sell its commercial managing general agent (MGA) businesses to Arch UK Holdings for up to £31m.

The broker detailed that the full value of the deal would depend on the performance of the businesses.

The transaction includes Arista, Fusion, Towergate Personal Accident and Travel and Towergate Commercial MGA and will complete in January 2019. Towergate bought Arista in April 2014.

Together the businesses employ 250 staff across nine associated offices.

Geo Underwriting’s personal lines, private clients, specialty and agriculture brands AIUA and BIBU remain as part of Ardonagh.

Meanwhile, Arch noted that the purchase was a part of its strategy to grow its regional UK presence and will complement its existing London Market business, which is focused on wholesale distribution and delegated authority business.

According to Arch, the MGA businesses generated more than £150m of gross written premium in 2017, specialising in commercial property, casualty, motor, professional liability, personal accident and travel.

Niche

Ardonagh chief executive officer David Ross said: “Almost 18 months after the creation of the group, we now find ourselves looking across our portfolio and assessing where we can drive organic growth from leading positions.

“For us, an MGA is most effective in niche and specialist areas. While we’ve undertaken strategic remediation actions within our commercial MGA lines over the past two years and worked with carriers to improve loss ratios, these books now fall outside that strategy and we believe are best placed to succeed within an insurance company.

“Arch therefore provides the perfect platform from which to drive these businesses forward.”

Strategy

Matt Shulman, president and CEO of Arch Insurance Europe, added: “We have a clearly stated strategy to build out our distribution capabilities across the UK and Europe and the acquisition of Geo’s commercial lines business represents an important step in this process, building upon the success of the earlier acquisition of Axiom Underwriting.

“By expanding our regional presence with the addition of nine offices we immediately gain scale and presence in our target markets and we can deliver a broader range of specialist insurance solutions through a network of over 2,000 brokers.”

