FCA calls on industry to continue work on dual pricing

Regulator points to guiding principles from Biba and the ABI published in May this year.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has urged the industry to “continue the work underway” around general insurance pricing practices.

The regulator today (31 October) launched an investigation into how insurers charge home and motor customers.

FCA chief executive, Andrew Bailey, has also written to insurance CEOs about dual pricing.

The move followed last month’s promise to tackle dual pricing after the industry was hit with a Citizens Advice super-complaint.

According to the FCA, it is “aware that the general insurance industry is taking steps to address concerns about pricing practices”.

Action

These include the Guiding Principles and Action Points published by the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) in May this year.

At the time the trade bodies said they were aiming to tackle market issues that lead to excessive differences between premiums charged to new customers and those renewing.

The principles and action points apply to personal lines products such as home, motor and travel.

Remedies

The FCA stated: “We expect the general insurance industry to continue the work underway while we conduct our programme of work.

“We will take into account any improvements made when considering potential remedies that may be required to make the market work well for consumers.”

In its general insurance market study the FCA will look at the scale of any harm to consumers from general insurance pricing practices, who it affects and what actions are required to improve the market.

