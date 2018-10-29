Biba welcomes "pyrrhic victory" as IPT is kept at 12%

But industry pledges to keep campaigning to stop IPT from rising again.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has welcomed Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond’s decision to keep the insurance premium tax (IPT) at 12% in the Autumn Budget.

This is the second year in a row that the tax has been frozen at the same level. But the insurance industry has previously seen it double in just two years after it rose in several consecutive Budgets.

Biba chief executive officer Steve White said: “We welcome Philip Hammond’s decision not to change the current rate already at a significant 12 pence in the pound of every premium paid.

“However in a way this amounts to a pyrrhic victory and we will not stop campaigning for government to freeze, if not reduce, this rate of tax on insurance for the remainder of this parliament.”

He added: “We continue to highlight to the highest level of government the dire consequences of a tax that potentially reduces access to insurance.”

Biba has previously warned of the “serious threat” that IPT would rise again this year and called on brokers to take action and write to their MPs to encourage them to prevent the tax from increasing again.

Insurers

Insurers have also reacted positively to the news.

David Martin, Allianz’s director of SME and corporate partnerships, said: “This is a pleasing decision and let’s hope it was recognised that customers should not be penalised for doing the right thing, and the industry’s lobbying of the government played a part in it.

“However, there is a sense that at some point the rate will rise again and the industry should continue to do all it can to protect our customers for as long as possible.

“In the meantime we should be pleased that our customers can continue to purchase the insurance protection their business needs without fear of a rise in IPT.”

Tax generated to the UK government from IPT reached £6bn in 2017.

Last week the Association of British Insurers (ABI) described it as the “mother of all stealth taxes” and flagged that IPT brought in more than any of the sin taxes on beer, wine or gambling.

