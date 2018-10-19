Quizzical questions: 19 October 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
Bollington is now set to make more deals.
Gallagher recently bought Portmore Insurance Brokers.
The company has invested a nine figure sum in the software house.
The figure is dependent upon performance.
The exhibition will return to Manchester Central.
