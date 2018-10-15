Tasker set to make acquisitions

CEO Robert Organ on bringing the business together, learnings from Bluefin and why Tasker will not become a new consolidator.

Tasker Insurance Group is gearing up to make acquisitions, according to chief executive officer Robert Organ.

Organ, who was previously CEO of Bluefin, joined Tasker in August 2017 and noted he has spent the last 13 months bringing the business together and creating a vision for the company.

He told Insurance Age that the firm was now looking to grow organically, but also to expand into new geographies through “selective acquisitions”.

No consolidator

But while deals are of interest, Organ firmly denied wanting to become a new consolidator, adding he would not “go bananas and buy ten or 20 retail businesses over the next two years”.

“We don’t compete with the consolidators, because their focus is very different to ours,” the CEO argued.

He continued: “People ask ‘how big is your war chest, Rob?’ and I always say that’s the wrong question.

“My problem isn’t around availability of capital – we’re certainly very well supported. Our challenge is that we want a sensible footprint in the UK.”

Management

Tasker will be targeting businesses in the Midlands, South West, North and East and is currently in talks with a few brokers in the Midlands, however Organ would not be drawn to give any more details at the moment.

He explained that he was looking to buy brokers where the existing management team wanted to carry on with the business and get a seat at the Tasker management table, highlighting that a cultural fit was very important, along with specialist knowledge and a strong customer focus.

“We’re going to create a management team that’s going to run a retail business on a national level so when people join us they’ve got to be right to be part of our management team,” he continued.

“If you get bought by a consolidator you’re not going to be part of the management team, those seats are full.”

GWP

Tasker currently has 80 employees across three locations in the UK – Manchester, Dartford and London. The business specialises in the commercial SME market and controls around £40m of gross written premium (GWP). It is backed by private equity firm Alcuin Capital Partners.

The company started out as a Lloyd’s broking firm in 1999 and now consists of retail broker Tasker Insurance Brokers, Lloyd’s broker Tasker and Partners and managing general agent Gresham Underwriting.

The retail division has a GWP of £15m, while the wholesale business has £13m of GWP and the MGA controls the remaining £12m.

Organ took over the CEO post from founder Paul Tasker and noted that working in a smaller PE-backed organisation had a different feel to what he was used to from his time at Bluefin.

He continued: “You tend to focus on matters that are more important, you’re much closer to the business and the people within it. It’s more real and quite liberating.”

Noting that senior roles in larger companies were often seen as a bit of a “revolving door”, he added: “In a company like this it’s big news.

“Last summer we had quite a few changes and with the exception of one individual the whole senior team has changed.”

Together

He argued that the business had been siloed when he joined, with a retail business in Manchester, one in Dartford and one in London, all run separately with their own boards.

During his first year at the helm Organ concentrated on bringing those three businesses together under Tasker Insurance Brokers and he insisted there is now a better understanding internally when it comes to the company’s vision and strategy.

“We understand ourselves better now than ever before,” he stated. “When I joined I brought the executive team together and it was the first time they had all been in the same room.”

According to Organ, the plan is for the management team to buy the business in the next two or three years with the support of a PE firm.

Bluefin

He further described Tasker as a mini version of Bluefin and highlighted that having been the CEO of such a large and complex organisation had been helpful in his new role.

“We’re a people based business and through my time at Bluefin I’ve been able to forge some great relationships in the industry and that’s helping me in this role in terms of putting us on the map a bit,” he concluded.

Organ left Bluefin in February 2017 as part of a management shift after Marsh bought Bluefin from Axa in a deal worth £295m.

