Car insurance premiums see first rise in a year

But prices are still on average 9% lower than a year ago.

Comprehensive car insurance premiums rose by 1% (£8) in the third quarter of 2018, according to research by Confused in association with Willis Towers Watson.

The findings suggested a stabilisation after previously falling at their fastest rate compared to the last time prices dropped in 2014.

According to the Car Insurance Price Index the small increase ends the series of significant price cuts across four consecutive quarters, which saw premiums fall to £752 from a price peak of £847 in the second quarter of 2017.

The index revealed that UK motorists are now paying an average of £760, which is 9% less than they were paying this time last year.

Pressures

Stephen Jones, UK head of P&C pricing, claims, product and underwriting at Willis Towers Watson, commented: “The significant reductions seen over the past year would have been difficult to sustain due to ongoing pressures on repair costs and the continued uncertainty surrounding both the timing and impact of the Civil Liability Bill and the anticipated adjustment to the Ogden rate.”

Looking at the regions, drivers in the South West of England saw the largest rise in prices at 3%, while those in Northern Ireland experienced the greatest quarterly drop with premiums falling on average by over 2%.

The age group that saw the greatest quarterly rise were female drivers aged 71 and over, who saw a 4% price increase.

Uncertainties

Jones continued: “While this latest rise is minimal, the flattening of the recent dramatic fall in prices provides some comfort for insurers who have weathered an extremely competitive recent market.

“In addition, they face a number of uncertainties that are likely to trouble the market well into 2019, particularly concerning the risk that Brexit negotiations will impact the timing of changes to the Ogden discount rate.”

Steve Fletcher, head of data insight at Confused, added: “The last time we saw a downward trend, premiums dropped by £279, but over a much longer period of three years.

“The data from this quarter suggests premiums are on the up and this time starting at a much higher base, which could mean the cost of car insurance could reach new highs.”

He concluded: “We expect this is due to drivers adopting vehicles with increasingly advanced technology, which makes for more expensive claims. It could also be a reflection of the uncertainty that surrounds the UK with Brexit on the horizon.”

