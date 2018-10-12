Cowens Survival Capability rebrands

Broker joins forces with financial planners Cowens Financial Architects under the name Cowens Group.

Independent broker Cowens Survival Capability and financial planners Cowens Financial Architects have restructured to form Cowens Group.

The two companies will come together under the new brand, consolidating their five service offerings; Risk Solutions, Financial Architects, Employee Benefits, Survival Capability and Private Clients.

As a result, Paul Chaplin, managing director of Mansfield-based Cowens Survival Capability will become the chief executive officer of Cowens Group.

In addition, Cowens director of Financial Planning Tony Duckworth is taking up the role of MD of Cowens Financial Architects and Employee Benefits.

Principles

Chaplin commented: “This is the exciting next chapter in the growth and development of Cowens.

“Whilst the basic principles we started out with in 1973 have never changed, we believe we have the structure and management team in place to continue to enhance the services we offer with our clients always being at the heart of what we do.”

Chaplin argued that the new structure would give the firm’s clients easier access to its range of services for both business and personal lines.

“It’s not only good for both sides of the business in terms of shared opportunities and widening our reach, it’s the improved ability to provide a seamless, all-encompassing service to our customers from under one roof,” he continued.

Modern

Duckworth added: “We’re proud of how far we’ve come as two separate entities but as the business landscape changes, it was important for us to focus on a fresh, modern approach to financial services.

“By bringing our brands together under the ‘Group’ umbrella I believe we have reinforced our robust offering and catered to the growing demand for easy, combined and most importantly, quality service.”

