Cyber cover for brokers not up to scratch

Cyber Decider warns that many popular cyber policies used by brokers do not cover common cyber security problems.

Research by cyber insurance comparator Cyber Decider has showed that cyber policies for brokers fail to cover many of the common threats, Insurance Age can reveal.

The firm warned that many policies would not cover phishing, malware and other common cyber security issues and that brokers could be left with costly bills.

According to Cyber Decider, because brokers typically get their cyber cover from their major insurer partners, most smaller and regional brokers are covered by standard policies, which may not be the policy most suitable for their needs.

FCA

Neil Hare-Brown, chief executive officer of Storm Guidance, creators of Cyber Decider, noted that it is a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) requirement that all brokers can demonstrate cyber resilience.

He added: “Cyber insurance plays an important part in ensuring cyber resilience – especially as most policies include immediate access to incident response services, which is vital because brokers need to be able to provide a service to their clients at all times and investigate data breaches effectively when the occur.

“Brokers use data in their service, and whilst their professional indemnity policies may provide some liability cover, it is the first-party losses which tend to be much more serious - and these are not covered by a PI policy.”

He also warned that a broker may not be the primary target of an attack, but can act as a conduit to a large insurer.

SSP outage

In addition, Hare-Brown noted that brokers who are outsourcing services needed to make sure they were covered if an incident occurred at the premises of another firm.

He continued: “A significant example of the potential costs from cyber incidents at vital service providers was the SSP system outage that lasted for eleven days in August /September 2016.

“The problems were especially bad for the many brokers who were completely reliant on SSP so they were unable to service their clients for the period. Many lost clients and incurred additional costs because of the outage.”

The research looked at the 18 cyber policies that are most commonly used by brokers.

Findings

Cyber Decider stated that its key findings were the following:

Only 22% of policies provide business interruption cover on a revenue basis.

In addition, 88% include cover for the loss of earnings resulting from damage to their reputation, but many do not provide cover for continuing client loss once the incident has been resolved.

Just 50% provide business interruption cover for an incident that occurs at a service provider’s premises, such as a payroll provider or trading platform provider.

72% include cover for payment card costs (incurred in accordance with the PCI contract terms), although in several this is optional cover that must be specifically requested.

contract terms), although in several this is optional cover that must be specifically requested. Only 55% include liability cover for breach of a confidentially agreement in a contract or terms of business agreement (Toba), despite the broker-insurer Toba template from the British Insurance Broker’s Association (Biba) issued in July 2018 including confidentiality conditions for non-personal data.

Hare-Brown continued: “Brokers and other insurance businesses of all sizes need to develop a ‘security culture’, from the board down to every employee. Currently few have it.

“Our experience investigating hundreds of cyber incidents has led us to understand those issues common to those organisations who suffer breaches.”

He concluded: “Issues such as lack of investment in technology and skills are just two of what we refer to as the Seven Deadly Cyber Sins.

“Importantly, can brokers adequately advise their clients on which cyber insurance policy is right if they cannot even be sure they have bought the right policy to cover their own business?”

