Coversure on the acquisition trail after MBO

CEO Bob Darling pledges commitment to the franchise model as broker sets up team to help franchisees make acquisitions.

Coversure Insurance Services Group is to support its franchise holders in making acquisitions, following the firm’s management buyout in May this year.

Chief executive officer Bob Darling explained that the business is “completely committed” to the franchise model after its Livingbridge-backed MBO.

Speaking exclusively to Insurance Age, Darling said: “A private equity firm will often talk about a buy-and-build strategy, but it would normally be within its own business.

“What we’re doing is support a buy-and-build within the franchise business, which is a slightly different model.”

Team

According to Darling he is now in the process of recruiting a new acquisitions team, which will advise franchisees who want to go down the acquisition route. Coversure will also help with funding any potential deals.

“The whole concept is that acquisitions are distracting and we will minimise that distraction as much as possible,”

Coversure is also keen to make deals a group level. Darling continued. “But if a perfect acquisition comes along for the group then we would definitely make it.”

At this level, the CEO noted that specialist brokers and opportunities in the wholesale arena were of interest and added that Livingbridge was “very supportive” of the plans.

However, he argued that the main focus for the company now was to enable its franchise holders to make purchases.

Gaps

Coversure is also looking to expand its network of franchisees. Darling reiterated that it’s not about pins in the map, but explained there were some gaps in the country he would like to fill.

“We’re not ruling out new offices at all – where we’ve got gaps we’re keen to open,” he continued.

“Some of them are in quite big towns and cities. We have a couple of good opportunities at the moment.”

But he noted that this would be achieved in numerous ways, including by helping an existing franchisee to open a new office or buy a business in a new town, or by bringing an existing broker into Coversure on group level.

Separate

In addition to the insurance broker franchise, Coversure also consists of online wholesaler Policyfast, specialist underwriters CUL and software house Datamatters.

According to Darling the franchise and the wholesale businesses are now becoming increasingly separate with separate managing directors and strategies, but they will remain part of the same group.

As a result of the MBO Coversure founder Mark Coverdale has retired from the business along with fellow shareholder directors including John Hooper and Kevin Sinclair.

Coversure has also hired a new chief financial officer, Ed Hannan, who was previously at RSA and will join the business in December.

Products

Another focus for the company following the MBO is expanding its insurer relations team and building bespoke products for its brokers.

“We’ll be working more closely with fewer insurers, building strong relationships and making sure that business is really profitable for the insurers as well as the brokers,” Darling noted. “Inevitably our relationships with some insurers will dwindle.”

He added that the wholesale business would increase its focus on making its products easier to access for brokers.

“We’ve got a good product range, but our penetration with brokers hasn’t been strong enough,” Darling concluded. “A lot of the growth in wholesale will be to make it easier to trade with us.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.