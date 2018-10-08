Irish regulator demands Brexit contingency plan from UK brokers

Options for UK brokers doing business in Ireland include partnering with a local broker or applying for authorisation from the Central Bank of Ireland.

The Central Bank of Ireland has asked UK-based brokers placing business in the country to confirm their contingency plans for Brexit.

In a letter to firms the Central Bank set out its expectations on the steps businesses should take ahead of the withdrawal date at the end of March 2019, in case there is no transition agreement between the UK and the European Union.

Neil Campling, chief executive officer of ICB Group, said brokers had ten days to provide the Central Bank with the requested information.

“It’s basically a spreadsheet that asks questions about how many consumers you have, whether it’s your intention to continue to passport services into Ireland and whether you have a Brexit contingency plan,” he explained.

Options

Campling noted that after becoming a subsidiary of French broker Verlingue, ICB Group would still be able to do business in Ireland and the rest of Europe after Brexit.

However he noted that UK-based brokers that do not have a similar connection to the rest of Europe would have two options if they want to continue to service clients in Ireland after Brexit.

One possibility is to apply for authorisation from the Irish regulator – the Central Bank. Campling explained that from his understanding this involved setting up a proper office and taking up residency in Ireland.

“The other option is that you would need to partner up and employ the services of a registered broker to act on your behalf,” the CEO continued.

“But clearly then you would lose both income and relationship.”

Aggravation

Campling opined that the correspondence from the Central bank did not come as a surprise, noting that the Irish regulator had “woken up to the fact that Brexit could be a problem for them”.

“There is quite a chunk of business within Ireland that’s written from the UK and if that all did stop on 29 March, I suspect there could be implications for the Irish economy and Irish consumers,” he added.

Campling also stated that he would advocate to the government to include freedom of services in any agreement with the EU to avoid problems for businesses.

“The Chequers plan includes a proposal for movement of goods but not of services and I wish it would to avoid the additional administration and aggravation that’s going to be caused otherwise,” he concluded.

